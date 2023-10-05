Largest mural in downtown Roseville completed

Located along Republican Alley, parallel with Vernon Street, the new mural is a collaboration between different organizations in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — If you've driven through the roundabout in downtown Roseville, a wall of bright colors may have caught your eye in the past few weeks. It's the location of Roseville's newest and largest public murals downtown.

Located along Republican Alley, parallel with Vernon Street, the new mural is a collaboration between Blue Line Arts, the city of Roseville, the Downtown Roseville Partnership, Roseville Electric, the Roseville Masons and Roseville Theatre Arts Academy.

The mural is part of the Roseville Mural Project that began in 2019. The Executive Director of Blue Line Arts, MaryTess Mayall, said before the project launched a new mural hadn't been painted in downtown Roseville in more than a decade. Now there are more than 10.

"We have found that public art really gives an amazing sense of belonging — it really welcomes people into the area. I mean, a pop of color when you see it, when you're walking down the street can be really energizing. I feel like it makes the downtown feel alive," Mayall said.

Standing at 42 feet tall and about 120 feet wide, the mural is on the back of Roseville Theatre Arts Academy.

The mural is similar to a collage with references to Roseville's history. Mayall said the woman in the mural was inspired by Charlotte Pitcher, a schoolteacher who was appointed as Roseville's first and only postmistress, according to the Roseville Historical Society.

Artist Graham Carraway was one of three artists chosen to create a design for the mural, according to Mayall. She said the committee was impressed with his design, which combines symbols and imagery from the city of Roseville.

There is a pair of drama masks, referencing the Roseville Theatre Arts Academy where the mural is painted. There is also a train on the right side of the mural, giving a nod to Roseville's original name, Junction.

"I just hope that people come out and visit them because seeing photos of them is one thing, but seeing the sheer scale and size, especially of this new mural, can be really inspiring for people. So we hope people come out and visit and shop and dine in our beautiful area," Mayall said.