Roseville man booked on DUI, drug and weapons charges following drug bust

Police say Anthony Coates, 26, was booked into the South Placer Jail on numerous charges including DUI, drug sales and weapons offenses. He is ineligible for bail.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man is behind bars at the South Placer Jail and ineligible for bail following a drug bust in Roseville.

Authorities said the man "was using the U.S. Postal Service to send packages containing drugs all over the country."

The Roseville Police Department said the investigation that led to the drug bust began when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard.

"The initial call was reporting a driver possibly under the influence of drugs," police wrote in a news release.

Upon approaching the vehicle, police found Anthony Coates, 26, and searched both him and the vehicle. During the search, police said they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine in his possession. Coates was also accused of having the following items inside the vehicle:

A concealed loaded handgun

Several pounds of drug-making materials including suspected powder fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Binding agents

Multiple pill press dies

Materials used to mix and manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as Xanax, Adderall and Percocet

Law enforcement said a follow-up investigation began after the initial interaction with Coates. The investigation led police to search a location in Roseville. Once there, law enforcement seized "an AR-15 rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a large pill press, and more suspected drug-making materials commonly used to manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals."

Law enforcement said the bust resulted in the seizure of the following:

A half-pound of suspected counterfeit Xanax

Several ounces of suspected counterfeit Adderall

Multiple pounds of unknown powders

Several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

Multiple pounds of marijuana

Containers of anabolic steroids all packaged for sales

Coates is currently in the South Placer Jail on numerous charges that include DUI, drug sales and weapons offenses. He is ineligible for bail. He is expected to be in court on Mar. 10.