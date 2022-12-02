Roseville man booked on DUI, drug and weapons charges following drug bust

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville man is behind bars at the South Placer Jail and ineligible for bail following a drug bust in Roseville.
Authorities said the man "was using the U.S. Postal Service to send packages containing drugs all over the country."
The Roseville Police Department said the investigation that led to the drug bust began when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard.
"The initial call was reporting a driver possibly under the influence of drugs," police wrote in a news release.
Upon approaching the vehicle, police found Anthony Coates, 26, and searched both him and the vehicle. During the search, police said they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine in his possession. Coates was also accused of having the following items inside the vehicle:
- A concealed loaded handgun
- Several pounds of drug-making materials including suspected powder fentanyl
- Methamphetamine
- Binding agents
- Multiple pill press dies
- Materials used to mix and manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as Xanax, Adderall and Percocet
Law enforcement said a follow-up investigation began after the initial interaction with Coates. The investigation led police to search a location in Roseville. Once there, law enforcement seized "an AR-15 rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a large pill press, and more suspected drug-making materials commonly used to manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals."
Law enforcement said the bust resulted in the seizure of the following:
- A half-pound of suspected counterfeit Xanax
- Several ounces of suspected counterfeit Adderall
- Multiple pounds of unknown powders
- Several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms
- Multiple pounds of marijuana
- Containers of anabolic steroids all packaged for sales
Coates is currently in the South Placer Jail on numerous charges that include DUI, drug sales and weapons offenses. He is ineligible for bail. He is expected to be in court on Mar. 10.