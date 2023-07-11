Man sentenced to 7 years in prison after EDD fraud scheme with 2 Placer County inmates

During the pandemic, inmates across California received around $1 billion of unemployment money in an EDD fraud scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man from Beaumont was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison after an EDD fraud scheme with two Placer County inmates.

A jury found 42-year-old Peter Nelson guilty in May 2023 for felony unemployment fraud, conspiracy and grand theft, among other charges. He helped inmates in Placer County fraudulently get unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

In June 2020, Nelson conspired with two Placer County inmates, one of which is serving a life sentence, to get unemployment benefits. Nelson also submitted recertifications to keep receiving unemployment benefits.

“This crime was specifically abhorrent due to the defendant’s decision to exploit a system put in place to help people who were truly in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Timothy O’Hair in a statement. “While in jail Nelson mentioned they ‘wouldn’t get caught because too many people were filing claims.’ What this defendant didn’t take into consideration is that Placer County holds people who commit crime in our county accountable at every level.”

