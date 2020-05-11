Eich Middle School reopens for in-person learning amidst coronavirus pandemic

Roseville City School District reopens their schools for in-person learning five days a week.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville City School District reopened school for in-person learning this week. Students will attend classes five days a week.

As soon as the first-period bell rings Eich Middle School Principal Darren Brown says the school will look much different for students returning to campus.

Out of the 900 students that normally attend Eich Middle School 700 of them return for in-person learning 5 days a week.

“They go directly to first period at that time the teacher will take their temperature," Brown explained. "If their temperature is 100.4 or higher they will take the student’s temperature again if it is still 100.4 then they will send them to what we call our care room."

Teachers and students are separated by plexiglass in the classroom, students must wipe their desks with a disinfected wipe and use hand sanitizer before sitting down for the lesson.

Brown said the school will work with the district’s COVID-19 response team if a student or staff test positive.

“We would, unfortunately, have to live in both worlds if there is a positive case being that kids and teachers would have to get used to doing some distance learning and some in-person learning as well,” Brown said.

About 20 students are allowed in a class at once with social distancing.

“I think she needs to be around her friends and to have face to face contact with her teachers,” said Parent Angela Peters.

Peters waited in the pickup line for her 7th grader to return from her first day of in-person learning and said she is not worried that her daughter will catch the virus due to the safety protocols the school district is following.

“It was easy to come back because we have all the same teachers, if they would have chosen to stay distance learning we would have to have different teachers,” Peters said.

