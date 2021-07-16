Elderly couple robbed outside of Roseville home

Two men allegedly followed the couple home forcefully stole property from the older couple. The couple did not sustain serious injuries.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men who allegedly robbed an elderly couple.

On Thursday, July 15, an elderly couple called Roseville Police around 2:40 p.m. to report a robbery. This couple was shopping at a store off of Galleria Boulevard and when they returned home, another car described as a newer white Nissan Pathfinder pulled into their driveway, behind the couple’s vehicle.

According to police, two men exited the car and "forcefully stole property from the older couple." The suspects got back in their car and drove away. The couple did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Police believe the couple was identified as potential target while out shopping and followed home by the suspects.

"We encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings. If you’re ever concerned someone is following you, drive past your house and call the police," Rob Baquera, Roseville Police Department Public Information Officer, said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information related to this case, they're asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at (916) 746-1059.

