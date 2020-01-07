Top Golf, Smart Axe among non-contact sports facilities that have reopened

Over the last several weeks, businesses have slowly started to reopen in the Northern California under strict guidelines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're like most people, you've been anxiously waiting to get back to some kind of normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic started.

In Roseville, Top Golf reopened on Monday, June 29, with modifications including dividers that have been installed in between the more than 100 bays available to golfers. There's also social distancing markers on the floor to encourage guests to stay six feet apart. And unfortunately, visitors cannot sit or wait at the bar.

"We've been working hand in hand with the local health department and local government officials to make sure we can reopen safely, so obviously we're observing all social distancing guidelines," Dominica Sirianni, director of operations, said. "There's lots of changes throughout the venue...looks a little different, but it should be the same top golf experience."

Top Golf isn't the only non-contact sporting facility to reopen in the area. The Smart Axe in Rancho Cordova is also back in action. And it should be rather easy to practice social distancing at a place where the main activity is throwing axes!

"We follow all the state mandates," Doug Link, co-owner of The Smart Axe, said. "Everything that you touch before and after you come in have been sanitized. You see our bins are more than six feet apart."

If coronavirus cases continue to rise, the state can mandate more restrictions for businesses or shut them down again completely.

