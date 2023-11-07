Eric Abril to appear in court after escaping custody

Abril escaped overnight Sunday at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center by "defeating his restraints," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Eric Abril is set to appear in court Wednesday after escaping custody in Roseville over the weekend.

Abril, the suspect in a deadly shootout in Roseville’s Mahany Park, was captured Monday after escaping custody for about 33 hours. He escaped overnight Sunday at Sutter Roseville Medical Center by "defeating his restraints," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Abril is also facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

The shootout started around 12:30 p.m. April 6, when California Highway Patrol was looking for Eric Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Officials say Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with law enforcement.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Abril.

They said 6 CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15 to 25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15 to 20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.

