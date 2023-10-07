Manhunt for escaped Roseville park shootout suspect enters second day

Eric Abril escaped custody overnight Sunday at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The search for escaped inmate and Mahany Park shootout suspect, Eric Abril, enters the second day in Placer County Monday.

Law enforcement from several agencies are involved in searching for the suspect who escaped custody overnight Sunday at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Abril was last seen on video walking near Rainier Court in Rocklin around 3:39 a.m. Sunday. He was then spotted heading northbound near Saddletree Lane not long afterward, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Those areas are about three miles north of the hospital.

The 35-year-old is about six feet tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair. The Rocklin Police Department said he has a tattoo on his left shoulder resembling ocean waves and bamboo. People are asked to call 911 if they see him. A tip line is also set up at 916-409-1257.

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

Roseville Mahany Park Shooting

The shootout started around 12:30 p.m. on April 6, when California Highway Patrol was looking for Eric Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with law enforcement.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They said 6 CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.

Watch more on ABC10