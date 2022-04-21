Erica Wright identified as victim in Roseville killing, detectives asking for surveillance video

Placer County Sheriff's deputies are urging neighbors to be alert and help with the investigation. Erica Wright was 41 years old.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a killing Wednesday inside a Roseville home as Erica Marie Wright.

Deputies are asking for people to review any surveillance video or photos to help them find her killer.

When deputies arrived at a home on Livoti Avenue on Wednesday, they found Wright dead.

The home is in unincorporated Roseville, about a block south of city limits east of Interstate 80.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Facebook.

"We don't know who we're looking for at this point and so any leads would be greatly appreciated," Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

People with any information or images of the killer as asked to submit a tip at 1-800-222-7463 or www.crimealert.org.