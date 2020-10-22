Extra Mile Day to be honored in Roseville, over 400 cities | How to observe the day

Hundreds of cities across the nation on Nov. 1 will be celebrating Extra Mile Day.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's mayor and 12 other mayors in the Northern California region have proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 1, as Extra Mile Day.

According to Extra Mile America, this is a trend that 414 mayors across the country have joined in on, a non-profit organization started by Auburn native Shawn Anderson.

Extra Mile Day encourages people to do just that, go the extra mile to help and encourage people to recognize the people that go the extra mile, according to Roseville city staff.

"Just doing something that is not the norm is going the extra mile," Anderson said.

When things are not going right, it takes a special kind of person to go the extra mile. Anderson said that is why it is important to recognize the people in the community.

"You gotta do more to get better," Anderson said. "Nothing is going to change if you don't go the extra mile."

People who go the extra mile can range from the person who asks a stranger how they are doing to a person who picks up garbage in their neighborhood to a group of individuals who do something extraordinary for their community. Spokesperson Extra Mile America, Christina Ott, said the cities could recognize individuals or organizations on the Extra Mile America website.

Cities across the nation had observed Extra Mile Day since 2009 when Sacramento recognized Raynia Kinniston for her volunteering at Mercy Hospital. Kinniston volunteered for 50,000 hours over 50 years.

