Roseville family seeking support for loved ones' relief organization in Ukraine

Roseville resident Gene Martz says his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter's efforts are needed in Ukraine. Now, he's urging others to donate to their non-profit.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — As images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine beamed into the living rooms in neighborhoods across America, for some, like Gene Martz in Roseville, the news hit especially close to home.

"When they first started invading we were kind of glued to our set," Martz said.

His son, Chad Martz, has been living in Ukraine as a relief worker since last July with his wife, Mary, and daughter Tatyana.

"It’s just amazing that God can use him to help these people," Martz said of his son, who has worked at Hungry for Life International, a nonprofit, since 2003.

Mary Martz, who is originally from Ukraine, started working at the organization a few years ago. Together, the family moved to Western Ukraine months before the Russian invasion began — for now, they plan to stay and help.

"Am I proud of them? Absolutely," Gene Martz said.

Martz said through their organization and local contacts, the family has been able to provide food, shelter, and supplies to Ukrainians displaced by the war.

"They’ve been going out shopping to get as much food ahead of time as they can. They basically bought out the whole store of mattresses," Martz said.

But, they need help. Hungry for Life's partner organization "Healing Nations" is accepting donations online to continue relief efforts on the ground as the situation grows ever more desperate.

Martz says if things get too dangerous, his son's family has a plan in place to escape, but fortunately, they're in an area of Ukraine that hasn't had any bombings yet.

"He says, 'you think we can just up and leave? Of course not,'" Martz said of his son.