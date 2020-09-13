Family targeted in racist, verbal attack, Roseville police say

Police said Top Golf is working with Roseville police to identify the suspects who racially, verbally attacked a family.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A family leaving Top Golf in Roseville was racially targetted by other customers who were also exiting the premises on Sept. 5, according to Roseville police.

Police said Top Golf employees immediately reported the incident to officers working as off-duty service for the company. Both victims and the suspects left before officers arrived.

Top Golf is working with Roseville police to identify the suspects. The company is also seeking to take action against the suspects accordingly to its standards of customer conduct. Officers will work with the district attorney's office to see about potential prosecution.

Police ask anyone who saw the racist verbal attack or filmed it with their phones to call 916-746-1059.

In the evening of Saturday, September 5, a senseless act of racism and verbal insults occurred to a family leaving Top... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Friday, September 11, 2020