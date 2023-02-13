Fieldwork Brewing Company planning for beer garden in Roseville

Fieldwork Brewing Company's beer garden would be part of the Roseville Junction project, which is planned to be located at 290 Conference Center Dr.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Fieldwork Brewing Company is planning on opening a beer garden in Roseville.

It would be part of the Roseville Junction project, which is set to be a hospitality destination located at 290 Conference Center Dr.

"Many fans of Fieldwork have asked us for years to come out to Roseville, and the Roseville Junction Beer Garden is the perfect opportunity for us, with its central location adjacent to Westfield Galleria and VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa," Barry Braden, the CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company said in a statement.

According to Fieldwork, they're about a year away from opening.

Fieldwork has outdoor, European-style beer gardens that are family and dog-friendly. The brewery is headquartered in Berkeley and was founded in 2014.

There is a location in Sacramento at 1805 Capitol Ave.

