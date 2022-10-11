x
Roseville

Fire in Placer County near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue

The fire is on Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road near a waste management facility and down the street from Thunder Valley Casino.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A large structure fire involving wooden pallets and heavy equipment broke out Thursday morning in Placer County.

Around 6:20 a.m., the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit said the fire was knocked down. The fire was near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue near a waste management facility and down the street from Thunder Valley Casino. Both Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue are closed due to the fire, according to the Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Drift smoke could be seen in Roseville and Lincoln, according to Cal Fire.

