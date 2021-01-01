First baby born in Greater Sacramento 19 seconds into 2021

Traci and Matthew Creasman welcomed their baby girl, Elizabeth, to the world just 19 seconds after midnight on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The staff at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center announced the first baby born in the greater Sacramento area for the new year arrived just 19 seconds after midnight.

Traci and Matthew Creasman welcomed their baby girl, Elizabeth, to the world just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. She will soon join her four older siblings at home.

As for many people, Traci Creasman said 2020 had been hard between her and her husband working from home and her children—a 17-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 2-year-old—all at home. But, Traci Creasman said she is happy that she had her family to help her through it.

Traci Creasman said she is hopeful for Elizabeth's future and that 2021 will get better.

"They are saying 2021 is going to be the year of hope; like many, I am hopeful for the future, and I am glad she could usher in the year of hope," Traci Creasman said.

Baby Elizabeth was the first baby born in the greater Sacramento area, as confirmed by other hospitals in the area. Elizabeth was born weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. Both Elizabeth and her mother are doing well, according to staff.

