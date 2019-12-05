ELVERTA, Calif. — "We're always taught to run into a gunfight and we're taught how to be the heroes," said Eric Meier, "But what we're not taught is how to deal with the emotions and how to expend that and what's going to come mentally."

Meier founded the 'The Not OK Project,' an organization with a mission to eliminate first responder suicides, raise awareness and breaking the stigma of reaching out for help.

On Saturday, dozens of law enforcement officers and their families benefitted form Meier's commitment to the cause — while fishing at Gibson Ranch Park for the 'fishing, families, and first responders' event.

HOW IT BEGAN

"I started 'The Not OK Project' just dealing with stuff on my own in the field," Meier said. "I'm in law enforcement, and just going through a lot of traumatic incidents, I wanted to have an outlet. My outlet was fishing and hunting, so I wanted to provide that for other people."

The idea for the organization began when Meier's partner, Deputy Robert French, was killed in the line of duty. After Deputy French's death, Meier realized, he wasn't ok. Because he didn't know how to handle the grief.

Through events like the one at Gibson Ranch Park, Meier hopes to provide an outlet for officers to continue doing what they love while taking care of themselves.

Click here to learn more about the Not OK Project, or find an event near you.

