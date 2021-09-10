Funeral services for fallen Galt police officer Harminder Grewal | Need to Know

Officer Harminder Grewal was killed while responding to the Caldor Fire on Sunday, Aug, 26, 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Funeral arrangements for fallen Galt police officer Harminder Grewal are in place.

Grewal died on Aug. 26, 2021, after spending several days in the hospital following a crash on his way to the Caldor Fire.

Service are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

Two processions will take place before the funeral and after.

The first procession will be small and head to the church and from Galt eastbound I-80 to Northbound Highway 65 at Stanford Ranch Road. The second one is scheduled to begin at 12 -1 p.m. directly from the church back to I-80.

Roseville police released a traffic advisory on Twitter. People traveling near the funeral can are expect heavy traffic delays on Galleria Boulevard and Sandford Ranch Road from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Who was Harminder Grewal

Officer Grewal was a two-and-a-half year veteran with the Galt Police Department. He leaves behind his parents, sister, brother and more family members.

Police Officer Association President Michael Little described officer Grewal at a procession on Aug. 27, as "the epitome of what a police officer should be."

"Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him. His service to our community will never be forgotten," a press release from Galt police said.

How to watch the service

Stockton Police Department and Facebook page

Bayside Church Adventure Campus or YouTube

ABC10 website and Facebook page

To donate to Harminder Grewal Memorial Fund click HERE.

