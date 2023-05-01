Galpão Gaucho now open in Roseville

Galpão Gaucho offers 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is open bringing a casual, fine dining experience to Roseville.

Galpão Gaucho offers 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb, and more, according to the restaurant.

“Residents and visitors of Roseville are in for a special treat with our traditional Brazilian rodizio dining experience,” Sidinaldo Silva, regional manager of Galpão Gaucho said in a statement. “We’re grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand the Galpão Gaucho brand and share Brazilian culture, cuisine, and hospitality.”

The restaurant is inspired by Gaucho culture and the traditional Brazilian cowboy, according to a press release. There is an unlimited two-course menu for $48 during lunch on weekdays and $69 during full-priced service.

Besides meat, Galpão Gaucho has salads and side dishes such as garlic mashed potatoes, homemade chimichurri sauce and cheese bread, as well as desserts and cocktails.

The steakhouse is located at 1400 Eureka Road.

“We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part of their incredible growing food scene and make our brand the city’s premier steakhouse destination," Silva said in a statement.

Galpão Gaucho is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant is open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12–to 9 p.m.

Roseville will be Galpão Gaucho's fifth location on the West Coast. The other locations are in Napa, Cupertino, Walnut Creek, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The grand opening of the Roseville location was on April 26.

