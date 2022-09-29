'Ghosts of Placer County' play shares haunting histories of Auburn, Roseville

'Ghosts of Placer County' is a drama with plenty of comedic moments covering nearly 200 years of history in Placer County and the region

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Ghosts of Placer County" debuts Friday in Roseville as Placer Repertory Theater's first mainstage, multiweek production.

It tells the story of Dr. Dessa Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey over the course of 30 years.

"It is about ghosts and it's about what haunts us, so it's kind of a fusion of dream and reality," said Anne Merino, who plays Dr. Dagmar.

A drama including plenty of comedic moments, the play covers nearly 200 years of history in Placer County and the region, according to Placer Rep.

"Anything that you hear historically, as long as we don't flub a line, that is all accurate information we got from friends and partners at the historical societies, the libraries. We went to 10+ different population areas in Placer County and it's all accurate," said Kevin Foster, Outreach Director for Placer Rep and who is playing Kenny Greene.

Foster, who grew up in Sacramento, said it was interesting to learn the history of the area.

"I had no idea there was so much lively history, and there's a lot of vibrant history," Foster said. "There's some very interesting stories that we put in there and I was like, 'that's awesome, that's national newsworthy, that's really cool.'"

As for what people can expect, Merino said it's the perfect play for autumn.

"It's super funny in bits. Lots of laugh-out-loud moments and also a lot of touching kind of throat-tightening moments, so it has kind of the whole thing, the whole theatrical banana in one play," Merino said.

Foster said Placer Rep started about three years ago, right around the start of the COVID pandemic. Because of that, they did a lot of virtual programming as well as in-person stage readings, so this play is their first mainstage production.

Foster said part of Placer Rep's mission is to hire and source locals first including actors, props, and costumes, so everyone in the play is from the area or nearby.

The play will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 8 at Oakmont High School. Tickets can be purchased online HERE. For more information about Placer Rep, click HERE.

