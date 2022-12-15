Deadly Granite Bay Crash: Driver, 3 passengers identified

All four people killed in a crash in Granite Bay have been identified.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — All four people killed in a car crash in Granite Bay Wednesday night have been now been identified.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the three passengers as Patrick Gainer, age 65; Paul Hammack, age 53; and Karan Pannu, 45.

They later identified the driver as 61-year-old Jerry Cepel.

According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way.

CHP said a driver of a white Mercedes was going eastbound on Roseville Parkway when he went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then hit a second tree. The driver and his three passengers died at the scene.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct Mr. Gainer's name.)

