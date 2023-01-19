Crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road | Traffic maps

The events leading up to the crash are unclear. A photo from the sheriff's office shows three cars with damage, but there is no information on any potential injuries

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — There was a crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road Thursday morning, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The events leading up to the crash are unclear. A photo from the sheriff's office shows three cars with damage, but there is no information on any potential injuries.

Traffic was backed up along Auburn Folsom Road from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Drivers were being diverted from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road, but Auburn Folsom opened back up as of 9:45 a.m.

