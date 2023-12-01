Granite Bay family's dog sitter, girlfriend arrested for stealing $70K of their jewelry

A dog sitter and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $70,000 worth of jewelry from a Granite Bay family, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A dog sitter and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $70,000 worth of jewelry from a Granite Bay family.

Deputies responded to the home on Dec. 22 when the family realized the jewelry was missing after returning home from being gone for several days.

The dog sitter, identified by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as Zachary Gillman, worked for the family.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office found social media posts of Gillman's girlfriend wearing some of the stolen jewelry. The sheriff's office said his girlfriend, Cheyenne Wheeling, tried to sell some of the jewelry at a pawn shop twice.

The sheriff's office was able to recover the jewelry with a search warrant on Jan. 9 and return it to the family. Gillman and Wheeling were arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and grand theft.

Watch more on ABC10: Sierra Nevada snowpack passes April 1 average