South Placer Fire District closing two fire stations due to limited budget

Station 15 and Station 19, both located in Granite Bay, will be closing and a specialized truck used for search and rescue efforts will be removed.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two fire stations -- both part of the South Placer Fire District -- are closing Saturday in Granite Bay.

The district wrote in a statement operational costs are higher than its revenue source.

"This is largely a result of inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards, and rising public safety concerns," the district wrote in a statement.

Station 15 on East Roseville Parkway and Station 19 on Auburn Folsom Road, both located in Granite Bay, will be closing and a specialized truck that is used for search and rescue efforts will be removed from the fleet.

Crews at Station 15 will be moved to the previously closed Station 16 in Granite Bay. Crews at Station 19 will be moved to nearby stations.

The closings will impact Granite Bay, Loomis, and the southern areas of Penryn and Newcastle, according to the fire district.

"After a recent benefits assessment and unsuccessful ratification of the Proposition 218 Ballot initiative, the District voted to make operational changes that meet the current fiscal reality," the district wrote in a statement.

The district covers about 55 square miles and serves a population of about 42,000 people.

