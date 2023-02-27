Girl Scouts recovering after car plowed into cookie stand, driver arrested

The driver of the Tesla, identified as 69-year-old Gary Benson of Cameron Park, was arrested on the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Other Girl Scouts are stepping up to help two girls who were injured when a Tesla crashed into them while they were selling cookies Saturday.

Linda Farley, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of Central California, said they'll be giving the proceeds of the cookie sales to the girls to cover what they would have made.

"If anyone wants to help, they can buy from the Girl Scouts in Granite Bay and Roseville. That’s where the girls who are doing the support effort will be," Farley said.

A woman was also hurt in the crash, but there is no update on her condition.

California Highway Patrol Auburn says the crash happened at the entrance of the Walmart on Douglas and Sierra College boulevards just before 4 p.m. Saturday while they were at a Girl Scout stand outside the building.

The two minors, ages 9 and 10, had moderate injuries and a 76-year-old woman had major injuries, according to officials. All three were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Tesla, identified as 69-year-old Gary L. Benson of Cameron Park, was arrested on the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to officials.

Officials say he will be booked into the Placer County Jail for felony charges of driving under the influence and causing injuries.

Farley said anyone who would like to send the two girls a card can send it to

6601 Elvas Avenue Sacramento, CA 95819.