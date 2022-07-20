Invasive yellow fever mosquito found in Granite Bay neighborhood

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District identified the Aedes aegypti south of Granite Bay High School on July 14.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — An invasive mosquito, commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, was spotted in a Granite Bay neighborhood last week.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation,” Joel Buettner, the General Manager said in a statement. “We ask residents to help us by allowing our technicians to inspect front and back yards of nearby properties."

The mosquito has a white violin‐shaped marking on its back and it can transmit several viruses, including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

“While we are not aware of any local transmission of viral illnesses due to Aedes aegypti, the local appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” Placer County Interim Health Officer Rob Oldham said in a statement.

In 2021, multiple counties reported detections of the mosquito, including Sacramento, Shasta, Yuba, Butte and Yolo counties. The Aedes aegypti mosquito has been spreading since it was detected in Southern California in 2013.

What can you do?

Report unusual, daytime mosquito biting

Eliminate standing water and runoff or pooling from irrigation systems

Use EPA‐registered repellents

For more information, call the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District at (916) 380‐5444 or visit the website.

