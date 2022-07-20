x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Invasive yellow fever mosquito found in Granite Bay neighborhood

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District identified the Aedes aegypti south of Granite Bay High School on July 14.

More Videos

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — An invasive mosquito, commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, was spotted in a Granite Bay neighborhood last week.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District identified the Aedes aegypti south of Granite Bay High School on July 14.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation,” Joel Buettner, the General Manager said in a statement. “We ask residents to help us by allowing our technicians to inspect front and back yards of nearby properties."

The mosquito has a white violin‐shaped marking on its back and it can transmit several viruses, including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil. The Zika virus may not seem as big a threat as last summer but don't let your guard down, especially if you're pregnant. While cases of the birth defect-causing virus have dropped sharply from last year's peak in parts of South America and the Caribbean, Zika hasn't disappeared and remains a threat for U.S. travelers. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

“While we are not aware of any local transmission of viral illnesses due to Aedes aegypti, the local appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” Placer County Interim Health Officer Rob Oldham said in a statement. 

In 2021, multiple counties reported detections of the mosquito, including Sacramento, Shasta, Yuba, Butte and Yolo counties. The Aedes aegypti mosquito has been spreading since it was detected in Southern California in 2013.

What can you do?

  • Report unusual, daytime mosquito biting
  • Eliminate standing water and runoff or pooling from irrigation systems
  • Use EPA‐registered repellents

For more information, call the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District at (916) 380‐5444 or visit the website.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Rocklin Community Theatre offers teen actors scholarships

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement