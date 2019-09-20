PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A grass fire sparked in Placer County has burned at least 140 acres in a short amount of time.

According to Cal Fire, the Baseline Fire started near Baseline Road and Country Acres Lane Friday afternoon. Crews are working to contain the fire as it threatens a nearby building. The fire currently sits at 30% containment.

Cal Fire is receiving help from Sac Metro Fire and Roseville City Fire and using augmented ground and air resources to contain the grass fire.

"We’ve got engines on the structures and we’re confident we’re able to protect them," Cal Fire division chief Jim Hudson said.

The fire is currently burning in open fields and officials believe it'll be a four to five hour commitment time for state resources. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has tweeted that Baseline Road is closed between Watt Avenue and Palliday Rod. Commuters should avoid the area.

