Roseville Galleria welcomes new Gucci store

The new Gucci store is now open at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Westfield Galleria mall welcomed its newest luxury store, Gucci, on Friday.

Gucci, which opened on April 22, and Yves Saint Laurent, which opened in December, are the only locations in the greater Sacramento area.

"We really want to bring these retailers that you can't access anywhere in the area," Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, previously told ABC10.

The new boutique includes men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, fashion and silver jewelry, eyewear, and Gucci Beauty, according to a press release.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Crowley said the success of current higher-end brands like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton made bringing another luxury brand a natural fit for the Galleria

"It's definitely a strategy to expand that as we have more and more people moving from the Bay Area into the community — we just have more shoppers looking for those luxury brands," Crowley previously told ABC10. "So it's definitely a category that will continue to build on, but we definitely want to make sure we don't lean too hard in any category. We are really here to provide something for everybody."

For a full list of stores visit the Galleria website.

