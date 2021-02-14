Guy Fieri opens Flavortown 'ghost kitchen' in Roseville

The Flavortown kitchen is in the Roseville Buca di Beppo.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Flavortown, USA is now in Roseville, California. Guy Fieri opened a Flavortown ghost kitchen in the Roseville Buca di Beppo.

Fieri is opening 100 ghost kitchens across the country in Buca di Beppo locations where people can order his famous foods. The Roseville location is one of 17 in California.

The menu includes sharables, burgers, entrees, salads, sides and desserts. Some of the menu highlights include Fieri's 'Real Cheezy Burger,' the Bacon Mack N' Cheese Burger, the Chicken Guy! Classic, the Cheesecake Challenge and, of course, Flavortown Fries.

The Flavortown pop-ups are only doing delivery and you can order through the Guy Fieri Flavortown Kitchen website. It is unclear how long the pop-up kitchen will be around for, so order now while you can.

To order from the Roseville Flavortown, click HERE.

