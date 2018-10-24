If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Lisa Clark's 7-year-old daughter, Gracelyn, was riding her bike September 25 when she was hit by a car off Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Zinnia Way.

Gracelyn was pinned underneath the vehicle.

"There were people surrounded everywhere and I saw my daughter underneath a car and she was trapped and I went to someone right away," Clark said, describing seeing her daughter pinned by the car.

Gracelyn walked away from the accident with a broken nose, 10 stitches and no bike to get to school the next day.

Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department, said Gracelyn was fortunate in wearing personal protection devices, like a helmet, which likely helped prevent any serious injuries.

However, while she's encouraging parents and children to wear their helmets, Clark wants more to be done. Clark is gathering other parents to get more crossing guards in their neighborhood.

"I have a lot of community involvement," Clark said. "Every parent wants there to be crossing guards."

Rebekah Glass, another mother in the neighborhood, agrees.

"The only difference would be some crossing guards there, because that's big, " Glass said. "That's a person with authority and a sign, and it would eliminate confusion for drivers, as well as the kids."

Gracelyn's mom won't let her ride a bike to school until there is a crossing guard. And Gracelyn isn't opposed.

"I want crossing guards here, cause if I ever ride my bike to school again I don't want to get hit again," Gracelyn said. "I want crossing guards to tell them when to not go."

Lisa will be speaking at an assembly at Blue Oaks Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

