Hillsdale College: Plan for residential development near Roseville moves forward

The approximately 1,157 acres owned by Michigan-based Hillsdale College are comprised of two parts; a residential development and a university plan.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of a plan to develop land in Placer Couty near West Roseville. This is the first step for Hillsdale to establish its presence in the county, according to the college.

"This has been a project that has been thoroughly vetted over a long period of time in the county, and it's another step closer to reality," said Robert Weygandt, the District 2 Supervisor.

The residential development is set to be on about 600 acres. The plan includes a mixed-use development of 973 housing lots, commercial/retail spaces, a neighborhood park, a fire station, a public elementary school, open spaces, and accompanying infrastructure, according to Placer County. At least 10% of the homes built in the community portion will be affordable housing, according to the county.

“This is a significant project, and the College has already invested $6 million,” Robert Norton, vice president and general counsel for Hillsdale College said in a statement. “Hillsdale College is an institution that is willing to spend the time and effort to get things right. We are proud to see the start of phase one of this low-density, high-quality development and excited for the growth it will mean for Placer County.”

While the plan is approved, there is no specific timeline for when it would be built. The next step is for Hillsdale to partner with a home builder to start construction, according to Placer County.

Here is a map of where the development is located in Placer County.

