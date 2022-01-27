All about Hillsdale College's plan to build a campus near Roseville

Placer County has been planning for a university in the area for nearly two decades and was in talks with three different universities before Hillsdale College.

Robert Norton, the vice president and general counsel of Hillsdale College said they plan to start with an education center and then see what it grows into as they haven't solidified exact plans for what a campus would look like.

"I think it's a great fit for our university site and a great fit for Placer County and there'd be a huge positive addition to the state," Weygandt said.

Weygandt, who visited Hillsdale's campus in Michigan, said Hillsdale is still working on its master plan so there isn't anything specific planned for the university site as of now.

Part of the 1,100 acres on the eastern side will be developed and sold with the proceeds being used to build an education center on the other part of the land, according to Hillsdale.

“We admire Hillsdale College’s work,” said Julie Teel, UDF board chairwoman in a statement. “It stays true to classical education, which it wants to share across the country. An education center in California is a great way to do that. UDF and its board members are proud to help bring it to Placer County.”

Hillsdale acquired the property in December and is now working to develop a plan for the university site and the commercial parcel.

According to District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt, the university site was originally planned for Saint Mary's College of California, a private Catholic college; then Drexel University, a private research university; and then the University of Warwick, a public research university in England. But none of those plans panned out for various reasons.

About 1,100 acres of land in Placer County west of the West Park Project in Roseville was donated to Hillsdale College by the University Development Foundation (UDF). The UDF is a nonprofit organization that has been working to bring a university to the region, specifically in Placer County.

Hillsdale College , a Christian liberal arts college in southern Michigan is planning to establish itself on the West Coast with an education center in Placer County.

What is Hillsdale College? :

Hillsdale College was founded in 1844 and describes itself as a "nonsectarian Christian" college.

The central campus is in Michigan and in 2010 Hillsdale opened a satellite campus in Washington D.C. In 2021 they opened the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom in Somers, Connecticut, according to Norton.

There is a total of 1,600 students in the student body including graduate students and there are 73 students from California that attend the school. Norton said they have students from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Students graduating from Hillsdale receive either a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science.

"Many people would like to know that our core curriculum at the school — people all have to take physics. They all have to take science classes. They all have to take the harder math classes so it stretches people. There's very few people that can come in, and they're solid on all those subjects," Norton said.

Weygandt said this classic style of education that teaches Artistotle and Plato would fit into Placer County.

"I do think there's certainly an appetite for what I would call maybe a more traditional educational platform that's focused more on fundamentals and basics," Weygandt said. "We see that in Placer County in a huge way with charter schools. And there's a significant growth in religious-based schools, Christian schools in the county, so I'm presuming that demand would extend into university curriculum, and certainly the demand for Hillsdale types of services."

Why Placer County?

Norton said having a location in California will allow the college to be coast to coast.

"It's actually one of the largest donor pools we have — may have the largest readership now of our newsletter, of course, California is a big state it's an important state, and Dr. Arnn, our president, came from Claremont Institute there in California. So we love California," Norton said.

Norton said the choice in Placer County comes down to unlimited potential in the location.

"We think it's ideally located to both the state Capitol, to recreation and I personally think it's great that it's not too far from Lake Tahoe, San Francisco and other places. But the campus will be a serious place for people to engage in serious learning as it is in Hillsdale Michigan and we will do our best if we come there to that area to be the best neighbor that we can be," Norton said.

Unlike other public or private universities, Hillsdale doesn't receive any state or federal money, which means students can't use some federal loans or scholarships to pay for their education at Hillsdale. Norton said the school has a fund that replaces money that would be coming from federal loans and the Pell Grant system and last year they raised $5.8 million from donors.

Sacramento developer, Angelo Tsakopoulos, worked with Placer County in the early 2000s and led the group that originally donated the 1,100 acres of land to UDF in 2012.

“Understanding what it means to be a good human being and a good society is key to individual happiness as well as the survival of our Just nation, and indeed, of humankind itself”, said Angelo Tsakopoulos in a statement. “That is what a liberal arts education is all about. There is arguably no greater gift we can give to future generations than the opportunity to have a liberal arts education that includes an understanding of our founding principles and our United States Constitution.”

Norton said the fundamentals of the campus include treating everyone on an equal footing.

"We believe that beginning and end of all knowledge is understanding of God in the Bible, but then we have all of these other great thoughts and the students are taught personal dignity, personal respect, a lot of character and so it's a fine campus to come to," Norton said.

With the new California campus, Norton said the people he has talked to have been excited about the possibility of a new school coming to Placer County.

"Part of our sales pitch, if you will, is that they're going to work hard in snowy Michigan in a small town and it's going to be rather grueling, so I don't know if we come to California we may have to modify that a little bit," Norton said.

Norton said when people visit the Michigan campus one of the things they comment about at Hillsdale college is how students save their seats in the lunchroom.

"The way these students often mark their seat is they go into the cafeteria and they put down their iPhone or their car keys and then go out of sight. [They] go through the line and then know that nobody is going to bother their car keys or their iPad," Norton said.

Controversy

The New York Times published an article in February 2017 titled "In Hillsdale College, a ‘Shining City on a Hill’ for Conservatives" where it outlines that the college doesn't follow Title IX guidelines and does not report on student race or ethnicity.

Politico published an article in July 2021 titled "Trump ally Hillsdale College pitches 1619 Project counterweight" outlining Hillsdale's 1776 curriculum that is reportedly less critical of the U.S. especially in terms of the impact racism and inequality played in the foundation of the country.

Hillsdale's website reads in part "The College values the merit of each unique individual, rather than succumbing to the dehumanizing, discriminatory trend of so-called “social justice” and “multicultural diversity,” which judges individuals not as individuals, but as members of a group and which pits one group against other competing groups in divisive power struggles."

Placer County Democratic Central Committee said in a statement to ABC10 that they feel the Placer County Board of Supervisors missed an opportunity. They said that affordable housing is needed for students attending the existing and other planned college campuses.

"Placer County is currently served by William Jessup University (a private Christian college) and Sierra College (a public university system campus) for post-secondary education. With the approval of the Sunset Area plan, the BOS has also given the green light for a satellite campus of Sacramento State University in Placer County. We feel that our region will receive no additional benefit from Hillsdale College coming to Placer County," Placer County Democrats said in a statement.

The PCDCC statement didn't address the college's conservative values.