Placer County's first human case of West Nile virus this year confirmed in Roseville

As of this week, 34 dead birds and 165 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The first human case of West Nile virus in Placer County this year was reported in Roseville this week, the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District said Wednesday.

“While most people with West Nile virus may not feel sick, or have mild symptoms, about 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious illness,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county’s interim health officer in a statement. “Taking simple measures to prevent mosquito bites can reduce this risk.”

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District has reported record numbers of West Nile virus detections in the county this summer. As of this week, 34 dead birds and 165 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus.

“We encourage residents to wear an EPA-registered repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites while we enhance our surveillance efforts and schedule treatments to help lower the risk of disease transmission to people,” said District Manager, Joel Buettner in a statement.

Some people infected with the virus may develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache and fatigue. It's rare for people infected with the virus to have serious neurological illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

The following tips are to help prevent West Nile virus:

Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with "Mosquito Dunks" or mosquito fish.

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, kept in good condition.

Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.

Additional West Nile virus information can be found HERE.

Watch more on ABC10