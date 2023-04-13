$120M improvement project for recycling facility in Placer County

The project at the Western Placer Waste Management Authority is planned to more than double the amount of recyclable material recovered from the waste stream.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A multi-million dollar improvement project is in the works for a recycling facility in western Placer County.

The project at the Western Placer Waste Management Authority is planned to increase the number of recyclables recovered from the waste stream. The WPWMA is managed by a Joint Powers Authority, which includes Roseville, Lincoln, Rocklin and Placer County.

Part of the project includes building a new Materials Diversion Recovery Facility designed to recover at least 75% of organic waste from customers' residential bins, according to WPWMA spokesperson, Emily Hoffman.

"This project is being completed in stages and so there will be no stop in regular service for residents and businesses. Additionally, the project includes further odor mitigation measures which will ideally improve any unpleasant odor conditions for nearby residents," Hoffman wrote in an email to ABC10.

The first phase includes building a Construction & Demolition recycling facility to process materials such as lumber, metals, carpet, drywall, and concrete among others.

“These facility improvements will ensure our Member Agencies maintain local control, stable rates, and we can foster economic growth,” said Ken Grehm, WPWMA Executive Director, in a statement. “This first phase of our project reflects the tremendous growth our region has experienced and the proactive efforts of the WPWMA’s Board of Directors to best prepare to meet the recycling needs of the region’s planned and anticipated development.”

All phases of the construction project are expected to be finished by the beginning of 2025, according to WPWMA.

