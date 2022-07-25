Roseville ranked one of the top places to live in the US

Home to more than 150,000 residents, Roseville is ranked 21st and described as offering residents "a little bit of everything."

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is one of the best places to live in the United States, according to a ranking done by Liveability.com.

They looked at more than 2,300 cities and based the rankings on eight categories: economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, and health care.

Home to more than 150,000 residents, Roseville was ranked 21st and described as offering residents "a little bit of everything."

"Its bustling downtown houses, unique shops (selling everything from coffee to acoustic musical instruments and upcycled art), a growing arts scene, and sublime food and drink options," wrote Livability.com. "Plus, the area’s strong industries, like public administration, health care, construction and education, make it easy for people to launch or grow a career, making Roseville one of the best places to live in the U.S."

Some of the major employers in Roseville include Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente, PRIDE industries and Sutter Health. Some of the colleges in the area include Sierra College Roseville Center and InterCoast College Roseville Campus.

