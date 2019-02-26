ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A third-grader from Roseville is raising money for one empowering cause.

After seeing kids get bullied at school, London Stokes, who turns nine on Tuesday, decided to take matters into her own hand.

She's now launched an effort to create a "National Be You Day" - a day for people to celebrate simply being, well, you.

"I created it because there was a national day for a lot of silly things: National Pancake Day, National Donut day," London said from her YouTube studio in her home in Roseville, "But there wasn’t a national day that says it’s OK to be you. It's OK to follow your heart and do what makes you happy."

London - who also spreads her positive messages on her YouTube show "London in America" - said she was inspired to create the day after seeing how much her classmates were impacted by being bullied, including herself.

"I go to a school that isn’t very diverse, meaning I’m the only girl in the school that looks like me," she explained, "And there’s no African-American teachers in our whole school, so I used to struggle with wanting to be like other people so I could fit in."

So, what does a "National Be You Day" look like?

"I think people could celebrate it by, maybe, wearing their hair or clothes in a way that they want or, at least, doing one thing that expresses who they are," London said.

That's just what London plans to do.

On Feb. 26th - London's birthday, and the day she's designated as the "Be You" day -, London said she plans to wear her hair one-hundred percent natural.

"I would wear my hair in an Afro," London said. "That's another reason I made 'National Be You Day' because my hair was different than other people's, and I didn't really enjoy that until I found out that being you is most important."

London, with help from her parents, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the registration fee that is needed to make a "National Day" official.

