Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

The approximately 278,000-square-foot tower would add 138 hospital beds and 728 employees to the Roseville Medical Center.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville.

Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.

The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center at 1600 Eureka Rd. The new bed tower would be located in the northwest portion of the site by the existing hospital. The six-story tower would add 138 hospital beds and 728 employees.

The approximately 278,000-square-foot tower would cost about $298.6 million, according to state filings.

Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Roseville, Kim Menzel, said at the meeting the city has grown significantly since the center first opened in 1998.

"Currently our Roseville Medical Center is responsible for providing care for 365,000 members in the greater Roseville area. Nearly 50% of those insured in our community receive their care at Kaiser Permanente," Menzel said.

The project also includes an 800-space parking garage. The intent is to build the parking structure first to have parking while the tower is being built, according to meeting documents.

"I'm happy to see Kaiser Permanente expanding in the city and having confidence in Roseville and providing employment and, of course, with our growing population expanding facilities to accommodate it," said planning commission member John Prior at the meeting.

There will also be an expansion of the current emergency department to include 36 new treatment bays as part of the project.

The project is proposed to be constructed on parts of the site currently housing surface parking lots. If the project is approved, it would take about four and a half years to finish and would be completed in multiple stages.

