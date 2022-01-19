Kaiser planning nearly $300 million expansion of Roseville Medical Center

“We are committed to meeting the health care needs of greater Sacramento and its surrounding communities today and well into the future,” a Kaiser spokesperson said.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente is planning a nearly $300 million expansion to its medical center campus in Roseville, according to state filings.

Kaiser wants to build a new inpatient bed tower that would add an additional 108 MedSurg and 30 ICU beds, expand its perioperative and emergency departments, inpatient and pharmacy support spaces, according to an application filed by the provider with the California Department of Healthcare and information on Jan. 19, 2022.

The 275,000 square foot project would cost an estimated $298.6 million.

Kaiser officials are remaining tight-lipped on the project, which has yet to be formally announced. Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Roseville, Kim Menzel provided a statement on the potential expansion.

“We are committed to meeting the health care needs of greater Sacramento and its surrounding communities today and well into the future,” Menzel said.

While the hospital does have a development agreement, the proposal is in its infant stages. Menzel said it will still need to undergo design review, environmental impact assessments, regulatory approval, and by the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan’s Board of Directors.