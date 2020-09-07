Roseville bakery focusing on mentoring former foster youth

Kelli's Cookies for Goodness Bakes in Roseville provides mentoring opportunities for youth in the community.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes not only serves cookies, but they also serve hope in the community, as well.

This cookie shop in Roseville officially opened 22 years ago. But in 2017, owner Kelli Ridenour converted her business to a nonprofit as a way to "mentor, employ, and inspire foster and at-risk youth in the Placer and Sacramento regions."

"We completely changed our motto of our bakery so we can work with former foster youth and offer job skills, training, mentoring and employment," Ridenour said.

Ridenour was inspired to convert her shop into a nonprofit because she was a foster parent herself, and she has a soft spot for serving the foster community. Many of the bakers and employees are former foster youth, and have thrived under Kelli's leadership and guidance.

"If you're not a cookie lover, or if you're on a diet, I encourage people to think of your neighbor who can't get out and about or needs some cheering up," Ridenour said. "It's easy to spread some joy in the middle of this pandemic, instead of fear. Spread a little bit of kindness and a lot of sugar."

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: