La Huaca Peruvian restaurant reopens at new location in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Peruvian restaurant is now open at its new Roseville location after closing in Jan. 2022.

Now located at 1850 Douglas Boulevard, La Huaca General Manager Laura Morales told ABC10 in an email it feels great to be open.

"After one year of no business, all we wanted was to open — to serve our loyal guests that have been with us for a decade," Morales wrote. "Moving to this newer centralized location, we can give new guests the experience of Peruvian culture and its food."

Morales said they moved locations because the previous location was too small and isolated. In its new location, she said they have an outdoor patio and private party rooms.

Morales said in the future, they will be announcing folk dances and live music on their social media pages.

La Huaca is open for dining from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

People can make reservations by calling (916) 771-2558 or online.

