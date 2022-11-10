Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville

Tickets are $12 plus fees for general admission Saturday and Sunday. If there are still tickets, they will be $15 the day of the event.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy.

This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission. VIP is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Limited tickets are available for Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is a private day with sessions, games, prizes and more.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Nov.12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: @the Grounds in Roseville in the Jones Hall & Garden Room

What: An exhibition of Lego art, vendors and activities

