Roseville roller skating rinks wait to reopen months after closing

Roller rink owners say they have waited months for guidance from the state but don't fall into any of the business categories for reopening.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — As more reopenings are announced and theme parks get new reopening guidance from the state, more industries say they feel forgotten.

For one week, Placer County has been in the orange tier given by the state for guidance on reopening. Places like gyms and restaurants have been able to increase their capacity.

Roller King Skating Center in Roseville though has been closed for seven months. Owner David Jacques said the reason for that is because roller skating rinks don’t fall into any of the business reopening categories set by the state.

“A big consideration of why we're not open yet is just that they haven't really thought of us,” Jacques said. “I guess we haven't made a big enough stink."

Jacques said in the months they’ve been closed, he has been putting in safety measures.

“We've spaced out tables, we've created more social distancing, we've gotten rid of half the video games so that they would all be six feet apart if we even decide to turn them on at some point,” he said.

Jacques said most people space out when skating to avoid falling and all skate in the same direction.

In addition to other measures taken to keep future visitors safe, he also said the rink has a robust air filtration system.

“We pull in outside air and we blow the inside air out the roof,” Jacques said. “We've got two big fans right above the skating floor that are constantly pulling the air out of the building.”

Roller King has joined other skating rinks locally and statewide to take action, hiring a lobbying firm to present their case.

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil, as the saying goes. You've got to make some noise and get in front of them and show them that you're serious about what you're doing,” Jacques said.

He said Roller King has been able to stay afloat thanks in part to help from grant programs through Placer County and the City of Roseville. Still, he said they’ll have to reopen eventually to avoid closing permanently.

