Roseville shooting suspect booked into jail

Eric Abril is facing seven charges following Thursday's attempted warrant arrest that ended in a shooting with a hostage killed and a CHP officer hurt.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The man accused of opening fire on a California Highway Patrol officer and a hostage during an attempted warrant arrest at Roseville's Mahany Park Thursday has been booked into Placer County Jail.

Officers booked Eric Abril into Placer County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Friday after he was released from a hospital.

Abril was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, taking a hostage, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, assault with a firearm on a person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from Thursday's hostage situation-turned deadly shooting at the park, nestled in a quiet Roseville neighborhood where kids were attending spring camp feet away.

Timeline

According to Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton, it all started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a CHP task force officer reported shots fired and a CHP officer serving a warrant was hit.

Firefighters from nearby Station 5 brought the CHP officer into the station and provided medical treatment before the officer was taken to the hospital.

Additional officers then responded to the scene and were confronted by Abril, who was still carrying a gun and running from them.

Police say Abril took two people hostage, and a shootout with police led to him being injured and detained.

At some point between the officer being shot and Abril being taken into custody, two other people were shot and one died at the scene — later identified as James MacEgan.

The CHP officer has since been released from the hospital and city officials said the other hostage was hospitalized in critical condition.

