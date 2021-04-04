1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Easter Sunday crash in Roseville

Police said the vehicle veered into the center median and hit a tree.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department closed down a portion of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard after a crash left one person dead and put another in the hospital.

Roseville police said the vehicle was heading northbound on Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. when it veered into the center median and hit a tree for unknown reasons.

Two people were taken to the hospital, with one ultimately being pronounced dead.

Police have closed both directions of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard from Jonquil Drive to Horncastle Avenue. Authorities said the closure could last for the next several hours.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.