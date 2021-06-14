Man accused of starting fire behind Roseville movie theater

Police received a call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about a man starting a fire in the “green belt area” behind the Regal UA Olympus Pointe theater.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police arrested a man who they said was intentionally starting a fire behind a movie theater in Roseville on Saturday.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers received a call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about a man starting a fire in the “green belt area” behind the Regal UA Olympus Pointe theater located near Eureka Road and N. Sunrise Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a small fire was indeed burning. They also found a man matching the description given by the caller.

Jason Scott Hollenbeck was arrested without incident and taken to the Placer County Jail on one complaint of arson.

Roseville firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the grass fire, which they said had grown to about one-eighth of an acre.

