Man arrested after allegedly starting Roseville apartment unit fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire Saturday evening, according to Roseville Police Department.

The fire started around 5:40 p.m. on the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue in an apartment. Units near the one on fire were evacuated while officials arrested 28-year-old Hubert Johnson of Roseville.

The fire was limited to Hubert's apartment, but two other residents were treated for smoke related injuries.

The area of Oakland Avenue and Hickory Street is currently blocked by officials at the scene and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Hubert was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into Placer County Jail.

No additional information is available at this time.