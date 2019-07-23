ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police have arrested a man they say stole from people while at a water park in Roseville. The man was able to grab personal belongings from 30 different people before officers arrived.

Security at the water park called the police when several people reported that their items had been stolen. When officers arrived, they worked with security to find 21-year-old Aryan Parihar.

Parihar was arrested and charged with grand theft. Roseville Police say he is suspected of stealing more than $12,500 worth of stuff from 30 different victims.

Roseville Police announced Parihar's arrest on Facebook, using it as an opportunity to remind people how to keep their items safe while at any entertainment venue.

"Let this incident serve as a reminder to always properly secure your property," read the station's Facebook post. "If it's valuable, don't bring it with you or leave it in the trunk of your car."

If you do decide to bring anything with value, police advise taking advantage of any on-site lockers, designating a person to watch your stuff and/or using a waterproof pouch to carry it along with you.

