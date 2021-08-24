Man allegedly tries to lure teens into truck in Roseville, authorities investigating

Community members living in the West Park neighborhood say they are concerned, but have confidence the Roseville Police Department will get to the bottom of it.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident involving three minors in the West Park neighborhood.

“We’re actively investigating this incident and following up on possible leads,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we have no additional information to share at this time.”

Roseville City Councilman Scott Alvord was contacted by a neighbor who asked him to share some information about the situation with local parents, according to a post Alvord wrote on the Westpark Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

Several 14-year-old girls were approached by a white man in his 30’s near the area of Westbrook and Payson on Monday evening around 5:43 p.m., Alvord shared from a community member on Facebook. The man allegedly offered the teenagers $40 each to get in his vehicle.

The teenagers asked the man to leave them alone as they fled into bushes and later to a neighbor’s home where they called 911, Alvord wrote. Alvord added that the man was driving an older truck possibly a Toyota Tacoma or Tundra with red faded paint with an extended cab.

On Tuesday, West Park High School sent a letter to all parents letting them know what had happened.

“Yesterday, an unfamiliar person approached West Park High School Students in our community,” wrote West Park Principal Becky Guzman in the letter. “The students did the right thing and immediately went to a neighbor to notify police.”

Community members living in the West Park neighborhood say they are concerned, but have confidence the Roseville Police Department will get to the bottom of it.

“I really have a lot of confidence, you know, with the community, with our neighborhood, with the police force," said David Beck, who lives in the neighborhood. "It’s just kind of an unfortunate thing.”

Roseville Police said they are actively investigating the incident and following up on leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact their investigations division.