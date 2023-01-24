Man convicted of attempted murder of Roseville police officer

The 27-year-old, Rafael Vital, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man accused of trying to kill a Roseville police officer was convicted last week.

According to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, the case against 27-year-old Rafael Vital wrapped up Friday.

Officials say a Roseville police officer tried to pull over Vital on April 20, 2021, when Vital drove onto Interstate 80 where he fired two shots at the officer.

Jury selection started on Jan. 12 and the trial ended with Vital being convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges.

Vital will be sentenced on Feb. 15.

