Man suspected of stealing neighborhood mailbox in Roseville arrested

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Residents near Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road in Roseville on Friday reported hearing a loud thud coming from the direction of their neighborhood mailbox.
After police were called to investigate, they pulled over an SUV described by residents as a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Not only was a cluster mailbox later identified as the missing neighborhood's found, police also arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Victor Acosta of Phoenix, Arizona, on suspicion of possessing drugs.
Police booked Acosta on charges of grand theft, mail theft and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
The mailbox was found undamaged and postal inspectors have already re-attached it.
