Sheriff: Man arrested for Granite Bay burglary, part of multi-state burglary crew

The burglary crew is responsible for several burglaries across California, Oregon and Washington according to the sheriff's office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — A man was arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary ring operating out of Southern California, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said there was a breakthrough in a burglary of a Granite Bay home that happened in May. Martin Ignacio Jimenez-Rojas, 34, was arrested in Daly City and is accused of being part of the burglary crew. He was extradited to Placer County and booked in the South Placer Jail facing first-degree burglary charges.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is working with other law enforcement agencies to find other people involved in the burglary crew.

